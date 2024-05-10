The Cuckoo’s Nest, located in Albany at 234 Western Avenue, will hold its final service on Sunday, May 19, husband and wife owners Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann announced on their website.

Opened in 2017 after the couple discovered their “deep love and need for Southern cuisine” while traveling, its menu aims to strike a balance between comfort and innovation, the couple said.

Diners in search of a hearty meal can choose from a number of Southern-inspired dishes including Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, and fried green tomatoes.

Entrees include jambalaya with andouille sausage, smoked chicken, shrimp, and spicy tomato stew, and the shrimp and grits with chipotle cream sauce.

The Cuckoo’s Nest has garnered numerous positive reviews on Yelp, where it holds a cumulative 4.5 out of 5 stars from hundreds of reviews.

Among customer favorites, according to the site, are the chicken and waffles, braised short rib, jambalaya, and the deviled eggs.

“The food here is slamming. You can't go wrong with anything you order,” Alicia C., of Manhattan, wrote on Yelp.

“The Southerner chicken sandwich is probably the best chicken sandwich I've ever had,” Anna M., of Birmingham, Alabama, said. “So much flavor!!”

If the upcoming closure has a silver lining, it’s that fans of the Ziemanns’ work can still enjoy their other culinary ventures; they own The Nest in Schenectady and are opening Mila Restaurant & Bar not far away.

The Cuckoo’s Nest is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

