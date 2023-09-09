Vicious Hammer Attack: Man Gets 22 Years For Beating Woman Locked Inside Schenectady Home

Demar Reinfurt, age 43, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, Sept. 7, after being convicted of multiple violent felonies.

According to prosecutors, Reinfurt locked the woman inside his Schenectady apartment on March 27, 2020.

The victim eventually managed to call 911 and dispatchers heard her beg the man to “unlock the door” 14 times.

Schenectady Police officers were initially unable to locate the victim, but showed up to Reinfurt’s door after the woman placed a second 911 call minutes later.

When officers announced themselves, the woman began screaming for help. They started to kick the door in and Reinfurt finally came outside.

Inside the apartment, officers found the woman covered in blood with numerous injuries. They also found a hammer that tested positive for the victim’s blood and DNA.

She had been locked inside the apartment by a metal, sliding gate. Police also found soundproofing on the walls and coverings on the windows.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Ellis Hospital and was later transferred to Albany Medical Center for emergency surgery for fractures in her hand.

Investigators determined that Reinfurt had struck the woman with the hammer multiple times, causing a depressed skull fracture and broken bones in both of her hands.

During the trial, Reinfurt took the stand and testified that the assault was justified because the victim had swung a board at his arm.

Jurors deliberated for five hours before finding him guilty on the following counts:

Assault (felony)

Attempted assault (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment (felony and misdemeanor)

Reinfurt was acquitted of a kidnapping charge.

In addition to his prison time, Reinfurt must complete five years of post-release supervision. A judge also issued an order of protection for the victim.

