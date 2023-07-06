Hammer Attack: Man Brutally Beat Woman Locked Inside His Schenectady Home, Jury Finds

Demar Reinfurt, age 43, was found guilty of multiple felonies by a Schenectady County jury on Thursday, July 6, in connection with the March 2020 attack inside his Schenectady apartment.

The victim managed to call 911 at around 2 a.m. on March 27, 2020 and dispatchers heard her say, “unlock the door” 14 times.

Suffolk County Police officers were initially unable to locate the victim, but showed up to Reinfurt’s door after the woman placed a second 911 call minutes later.

When officers announced themselves, the woman began screaming for help. They started to kick the door in and Reinfurt finally came outside.

Inside the apartment, officers found the woman covered in blood with numerous injuries, according to the Schenectady County DA’s office. They also found a hammer that tested positive for the victim’s blood and DNA.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Ellis Hospital and was later transferred to Albany Medical Center for emergency surgery for fractures in her hand.

Investigators determined that Reinfurt had struck the woman with the hammer multiple times, causing a depressed skull fracture and broken bones in both of her hands.

She had been locked inside the apartment by a metal, sliding gate. Police also found soundproofing on the walls and coverings on the windows.

During the trial, Reinfurt took the stand and testified that the assault was justified because the victim had swung a board at his arm.

Jurors deliberated for five hours before finding him guilty on the following counts:

Assault (felony)

Attempted assault (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment (felony and misdemeanor)

Reinfurt was acquitted of a kidnapping charge.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.