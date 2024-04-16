Staff at the Schenectady County jail discovered 53-year-old Hussayn McCain unresponsive in his cell at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers and medics attempted to revive the man, but he was later pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital.

Sheriff’s officials did not speculate on a possible cause of death. An official determination will come from the Schenectady County Medical Examiner’s office.

There is no evidence to suggest that McCain’s death was a suicide, Deputy Superintendent Jack Purdy told NEWS10.

The death is being investigated by both the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Commission of Correction, as is standard procedure whenever an inmate dies while in custody.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.