'Very Difficult Decision': Italian Restaurant In Albany Closing After 2 Years

Belt Line 3, located in Albany at 340 Hamilton Street, will permanently close on Friday, Dec. 29, owner Angela Carkner announced on Facebook.

“It was a very difficult decision to make. We were so proud to revitalize an empty space in Hudson Park/Center Square and breathe life into it again,” Carkner said.

“We have loved meeting you all, hosting your big life events and especially enjoyed the new customer relationships that have turned into friendships.”

Named in honor of the trolley system that once ran through downtown Albany for decades, Belt Line 3 opened in September 2021 serving up classic Italian cuisine and cocktails.

The eatery holds a 4-star rating on Yelp, with satisfied diners raving about the funghi flatbread, meatballs, Caesar salad, and polenta.

The chicken parm, salmon piccata, and duck ragu are also counted among customer faves.

Carkner’s post went on to thank her staff, past and present, “for welcoming every guest with warmth and providing friendly customer service.”

She also gave a shout out to Chef Justin for helming the kitchen over the past two years.

“Working in an open kitchen is no easy task. You kept the place looking immaculate, and no matter whether you were busy or slow, you greeted every customer with a warm welcome and made them feel like family,” she said.

“And of course, thank you for all of the delicious food you and your team put out of the kitchen.”

Though the restaurant is closing, the space will be available to rent for private events, Carkner said.

Find more information on its website.

At least three other Capital Region restaurants have announced their closures in recent weeks. You can read their stories at the links below.

