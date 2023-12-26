'Business Was Very Hard': Pizzeria In Chatham Closes After 9 Months

Columbia County eatery Napoli Pizza & Cucina, located in Chatham at 10 Main Street, initially announced that it was temporarily closing on Friday, Dec. 15.

A spokesperson later confirmed to Daily Voice that the pizzeria will not be re-opening.

“All I know is business was very hard for them, very slow,” the employee said. “They are not planning on opening up again.”

Napoli Pizza & Cucina opened in March 2023 in the former PIMA Mediterranean Kitchen building, serving up specialty wood fired pizzas, pasta dishes, salads, and soups.

Among the dishes to get a shout out on Yelp were the egg fettuccine with meat sauce, focaccia bread, and the house made tiramisu.

News of the restaurant’s closure triggered dozens of comments on the Chatham Community Board Facebook group, including one from Joe Finn, of Chatham, noting the location’s poor history with restaurateurs.

“What is it about this building that chews up businesses and spits them out?” he said.

