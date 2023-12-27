'Difficult, Emotional Decision': Cohoes Restaurant Closing After 10 Months

Albany County eatery Durant’s at Van Schaick – located in Cohoes at the Van Schaick Island Country Club but open to the public – will close on Saturday, Jan. 27.

“It is with a humble heart and great sadness that we, Courtney and Tommy Durrant, inform our loyal customers, supportive followers, and Van Schaick Island Country Club members that we have decided to cease operations at Durrant’s,” the business said on Facebook.

“This was a very difficult, emotional decision for us…”

Durant’s opened in March 2023 under the direction of Tommy Durant, who also runs Signal 33 BBQ in Cohoes.

Described as “elevated tavern fare,” the restaurant serves up a variety of sandwiches, burgers, and appetizers, as well as entrees like linguini alfredo, Cajun jambalaya, fish and chips, and crab-stuffed haddock.

Among customer favorites, according to Yelp, are the Sal’s Grilled Reuben, truffle fries, and beef brisket.

Durant blamed the nature of seasonal business for the closure.

“Restaurant work certainly isn’t easy. It takes commitment, creativity, agility, thick skin, and a really good sense of humor to keep it all together,” he said.

“Despite that, though, the harsh reality is that it sometimes just doesn’t pan out the way you envisioned.”

He went on to thank his employees and customers who made the short stint possible.

“We are so grateful for the community support that has shown up for us the past few months - it’s truly been a delight serving you!”

Durant’s at Van Schaick is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

