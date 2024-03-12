Update: Woman Found Dead At Troy Cemetery ID'd As 20-Year-Old

The discovery in Rensselaer County was made at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in Troy, just outside the Oakwood Cemetery.

Troy Police said a passerby called 911 after spotting what they believed to be a body deep in a wooded area west of the cemetery entrance.

On Tuesday, March 12, police identified the woman as 20-year-old Sierra Kautzman-Boehlke, of Troy.

Detectives said they’re still waiting on autopsy results, but they do not suspect foul play in her death.

“The Troy Police Department remains committed to Ms. Kautzman-Boehlke’s family and friends, offering support and any resources we have access to,” Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

