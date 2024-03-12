Fair 58°

SHARE

Update: Woman Found Dead At Troy Cemetery ID'd As 20-Year-Old

Authorities have identified a young woman who was found dead near a cemetery in the region.

Sierra Kautzman-Boehlke, age 20, was found dead at Troy's&nbsp;Oakwood Cemetery on&nbsp;Sunday, March 3.

Sierra Kautzman-Boehlke, age 20, was found dead at Troy's Oakwood Cemetery on Sunday, March 3.

 Photo Credit: Troy Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The discovery in Rensselaer County was made at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in Troy, just outside the Oakwood Cemetery.

Troy Police said a passerby called 911 after spotting what they believed to be a body deep in a wooded area west of the cemetery entrance.

On Tuesday, March 12, police identified the woman as 20-year-old Sierra Kautzman-Boehlke, of Troy. 

Detectives said they’re still waiting on autopsy results, but they do not suspect foul play in her death.

“The Troy Police Department remains committed to Ms. Kautzman-Boehlke’s family and friends, offering support and any resources we have access to,” Assistant Chief Steven Barker said. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE