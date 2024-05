Rensselaer County resident Robert Seifert, age 65, of Troy, was arraigned in Albany federal court on Tuesday, April 9.

Prosecutors said Seifert grabbed the paramedic’s breast and groin at the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

It was not immediately clear when the alleged assault occurred.

If convicted, he could spend up to two years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

