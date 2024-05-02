A man from the region is facing charges after allegedly selling a stolen vehicle to a dealership.

Rensselaer County resident Mousse Saiid, age 42, of Troy, was arrested on Friday, April 26, on grand larceny and related charges.

New York State Police said a Saratoga County car dealership located in Malta contacted troopers in early April 2024 saying they had purchased a vehicle that turned out to be stolen from New York City in the previous December.

An investigation found that Saiid used a fraudulent title to sell the vehicle to the dealership for more than $30,000, according to police. During the sale, he allegedly claimed to be representing B&J Auto Sales in Rensselaer.

Troopers determined that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been altered and the title had been forged.

Said was taken into custody at his Troy residence on suspicion of the following:

Grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Possession of a forged instrument

He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in Malta Town Court.

