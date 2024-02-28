Student, Adult Stabbed At Troy School (Developing)

Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Troy Community School on 5th Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 for a stabbing.

One juvenile and one adult both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker.

All other students and staff members are safe, police said.

Officers have a suspect in custody, though it's unclear whether that person is a student at the school.

Following the attack, a hold-in-place order was issued for the campus.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

Barker said police and school administrators have contacted the juvenile victim's parents.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

