Stewart's Shops Closes Albany Store Over Crime; Police Chief Says He Did 'Everything Possible'

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the company announced it was closing its Albany store located near Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard, citing a rise in thefts, robberies, and violent threats against employees.

The store’s last day in business will be Thursday, Nov. 16.

Apparently miffed at the notion that police hadn’t done enough to prevent the drastic move, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins issued a statement saying the number of “officer-initiated” property checks at the location had tripled over the last year.

“(The property checks) accounted for two-thirds of all calls at that location,” Hawkins said.

“This shows that APD has significantly increased its proactive police presence at that location. As a result, there were four reported violent crimes at that location last year, and none so far this year.”

Hawkins went on to acknowledge that Stewart’s Shops “has the right to make a business decision,” but said the department “has done everything possible” to address the company’s concerns.

A report provided by the Albany Police Department shows there were three robberies at the affected store in 2021, three in 2022, and none so far this year.

Thefts, meanwhile, have increased from 12 in 2021, to 14 in 2022, to 23 so far in 2023, according to the report.

A total of five suspects were arrested at the store between April 2021 and July 2023, with alleged crimes including robbery, assault, and stolen property.

News of the closure also prompted a response from Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s office, which put out the following statement:

“While it is unfortunate that the store will close, it is important to note Stewart’s confirmed they are not seeing this type of activity at the other stores across the City of Albany, including Henry Johnson Blvd., New Scotland Ave., Northern Blvd., and Western Ave.

“We are encouraged that Stewart’s remains committed to expanding their presence in the City of Albany and look forward to working with them to do so.”

A spokesperson for Stewart’s Shops said employees at the Albany store have been offered positions at other locations.

Headquartered in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, the company has over 350 stores across Upstate New York and southwestern Vermont.

