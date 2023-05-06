Sex Offenders Being Targeted By Phone Scammers, Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office Says

In a statement issued Friday, May 5, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said it was aware of a phone scam in which perpetrators claim to be affiliated with local law enforcement agencies.

The caller then tells the victim that they are “non-compliant” for not submitting DNA, and must buy gift cards for specific dollar amounts and send them the card information as a “fine” to avoid being arrested.

“The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that they will never solicit any kind of fine or court costs over the phone,” the agency said in a statement.

Deputies said those who are contacted by phone, text, or email should never give out any personal or financial information, and should never transfer funds to someone they don’t personally know.

