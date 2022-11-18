Several Middle School Students In Albany Exposed To Marijuana Edibles

A school district in the region is warning parents after several middle school students were exposed to marijuana edibles.

The incident occurred at North Albany Middle School, Principal Andrea Piper said in a statement to parents Thursday, Nov. 17.

“I am writing to let you know of a situation involving several students in our school community who reported exposure to, or ingestion of, suspected marijuana edibles Thursday,” Piper said.

The students were evaluated by the school’s nurse and none were found to show symptoms while in their care, she said.

It was not immediately clear how many students were exposed to the drug or where on the campus the exposure occurred.

“We take this matter very seriously. Please know that the health and safety of all students at North Albany Middle School and throughout the City School District of Albany is a top priority,” Piper said.

“Our school staff will be talking with our students about the significant health risks associated with underage substance usage.”

Piper said the school’s Student Support Services Team would also work with teachers to hold additional conversations with students as necessary.

“Please also talk with your children at home about the potentially dangerous consequences associated with using, possessing or distributing substances of any kind,” she said.

“Not only is this behavior a violation of the Student Code of Conduct, it can cause serious health issues.”

