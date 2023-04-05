School Swatting Threats: 50 NY Districts Report New Round Of Incidents

More than 50 school districts across New York reported receiving swatting threats of an active shooter.

The districts reporting the incidents on Tuesday, April 4 were located on Long Island, in Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the North Country, authorities said.

"I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school - swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers, and families," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Thursday, March 30, numerous school districts reported receiving swatting calls of an active shooter, state police reported. The reports were all found to be false.

Many schools in the Hudson Valley received swatting calls and were placed on lockdown as a result, including some high schools in Westchester and Putnam counties.

In her statement on Tuesday, Hochul said she has directed state police to investigate the threats and "work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve.

"Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week," Hochul said, "the state police has been working closely with the State Education Department, county leadership, and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers."

