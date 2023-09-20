Popular Pizza Guru Puts Albany Restaurant In 'Drunk Category'

Poll What’s Your Go-To Pizzeria In Albany? La Famiglia Fatty’s Uptown Dutch’s Place DeFazio’s Sovrana Zoya’s Di Famiglia Sweet Willy’s Restaurant Navona Pistana Brothers Somewhere else Submit Vote View Results Current Results What’s Your Go-To Pizzeria In Albany? La Famiglia 0%

Self-proclaimed pizza expert and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy visited La Famiglia Pizza in Albany on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for his popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” series on YouTube.

The 46-year-old begins the video by saying that the pizza chef, possibly the owner, was “not impressed” with Portnoy’s appearance.

“(He had) no clue who I was,” he says. “I always respect that in the pizza game.”

He then moves on to the taste test, critiquing the crust before taking his first bite.

“It’s a little bit doughy. A lot of bit doughy,” he says. “Could maybe use another five minutes (in the oven). I like it crisp. I like an undercarriage that is charcoal.”

He then dives in, chewing over two bites before rendering his verdict.

“To me, I put this in the doughy, drunk category of pizza,” he says. “Like you wake up after going out Saturday night, NFL Sunday, you just whip down seven slices, roll around in the grease to make yourself feel better…that’s what this feels like.”

He takes a final bite before doling out a 6.4 rating.

Fortunately for La Famiglia, its non-famous customers have been much more generous with their reviews. The eatery holds a 4.0 rating out of 5 on Yelp.

Among its most popular dishes, according to the review website, are the Buffalo Chicken and Meatball pizzas.

“Fantastic pizza,” reads on Yelp review. “The place smelled like heaven in pizza form!”

Another user said they became a fan after stopping by when their favorite fast-food spot temporarily closed.

“They have a great variety of slices and all are delicious,” he said. “My wife is especially fond of the Chicken Ranch with bacon. The ingredients are fresh and the crust is always perfect. I highly recommend.”

La Famiglia Pizza is located in Albany at 1770 Central Avenue and is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Video of Portnoy's review can be seen below.

