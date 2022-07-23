Bizarre New Incident: NY GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Confronted By Flat Earther

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, has confirmed that he’s squarely in the camp of those who believe that planet Earth is, in fact, round.

The incident came just one day after Zeldin was attacked by a man with a pointed weapon at a campaign rally near Rochester.

During a campaign stop the following day in Watertown on Friday, July 22, Zeldin was confronted by a man who identified himself as a Navy veteran before saying that he believed the planet is “truly flat and motionless” and that “NASA uses CGI animation” to fool everyone.

“Are you aware of this?” the man asked Zeldin.

“So, personally I strongly disagree,” Zeldin responded. “I believe that the Earth is round.”

Video showed Zeldin go on to say that he’s traveled the world and seen it from the sky.

“As you’re traveling on a flight abroad, the Earth is clearly round," he said. "I mean as 100% indisputable.”

The man then offered to show Zeldin videos he had taken himself, claiming they proved that the planet is actually flat.

Zeldin just smiled and said, “yeah."

The man ended the conversation by telling Zeldin to “research it.”

“Thank you for your service,” Zeldin replied, before moving on.

In the incident near Rochester a day earlier, video showed Zeldin standing on the bed of a truck, speaking to supporters in a parking lot in Perinton, New York, near Rochester, on Thursday evening, July 21 when the man lunged at him and tried to pull him down by the arm.

Several men then contained the attacker, who has been identified as David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, New York.

Jakubonis has been charged with second-degree attempted assault.

"His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were 'You’re done,' " Zeldin said in a tweet.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.