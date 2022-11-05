Video Shows Albany Gunman Firing Through Victim’s Window

A 60-year-old woman who was shot inside her Albany home was shot through a window and it was all caught on video.

Albany Police provided new details Wednesday, May 11, surrounding the shooting that occurred at a home on Partridge Street near Madison Avenue a day prior.

Investigators said the victim was standing inside her home at around 4:45 a.m. when an unknown man who was on the front porch opened fire through a front window.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, but survived, police said.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

So far police have made no arrests.

James Scott, a neighbor of the victim, posted home security footage on Facebook that he said captured the entire incident.

He said the suspect had attempted to steal his motorcycle when he was confronted by the victim.

The video shows the suspect walk onto the woman's front porch and point a gun into her home before fleeing.

"Thankfully the gun jammed and he wasn't able to let off anymore shots," Scott said.

"She did absolutely nothing wrong and didn't deserve this at all," he continued.

Albany Police said they are aware of the video and are asking anyone with information to contact their Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Capital Region Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be left on their website.

