Woman Injured In Early Morning Shooting In Albany

A woman is recovering after an early morning shooting in Albany.

It happened at around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, near Partridge Street and Madison Avenue, Albany Police said.

The 60-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and so far nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-438-4000.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

