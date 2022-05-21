Contact Us
Teen Apprehended After Fleeing From Troopers In Coeymans, State Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers were taken on a chase by a teen in Albany County before it ended in Greene County.
New York State Police troopers were taken on a chase by a teen in Albany County before it ended in Greene County. Photo Credit: NYSP

A teenager was arrested in the region after attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle during a chase that started in Albany County and ended in Greene County.

In Albany County, state police troopers on patrol shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 received a report of a stolen vehicle that was traveling south on I-87 in the town of Coeymans.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, a New York State Police spokesperson said, and when they attempted to pull over the driver, the teen failed to comply, prompting a pursuit.

According to police, troopers chased the vehicle on I-87 through the town of New Baltimore before it ultimately came to an end in Greene County when the teen - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was stopped in the Town of Coxsackie.

The 18-year-old - whose name has not been released - was charged with:

  • Possession of stolen property;
  • Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

A return court date at the Town of Coxsackie Court has been scheduled for Monday, May 30. 

