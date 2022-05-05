Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Albany

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Albany.

Douglas Bynum, age 40, was arrested Thursday, May 5, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Police said.

It came just a day after 30-year-old Wendall Ponce was found shot to death at a home on Stanwix Street.

Investigators say not long after Ponce was found, they received a call about another shooting victim on Bogart Terrace near Second Avenue.

Officers found Bynum suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He also had a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bynum was arraigned Thursday morning at the hospital on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Though he remains hospitalized, he’s been remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, but said the two men knew each other and they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detectives Division at 518-462-8039 or submit a tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

