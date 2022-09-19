Overturned Milk Tanker Closes Rensselaer County Highway

A Capital Region highway remained shut down in both directions Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, due to an overturned milk tanker, authorities said.

Multiple fire and rescue agencies in Rensselaer County responded to reports of a rolled tractor trailer on Highway 346 southeast of Hoosick, near the Vermont state line.

Fire crews from Hoosick, Petersurgh, and Pownal, Vermont were on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Hoosick Fire Department.

Highway 346 was closed in both directions and traffic was being rerouted around the scene, officials said.

Photos from the site showed the tanker lying upside down with its top resting in a grassy area off the roadway.

At least one utility pole and several wires were down as a result of the crash.

Authorities had not reported any injuries or provided an update on the truck driver’s condition as off 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

