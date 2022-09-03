Man From Troy, Woman From Schodack Accused Of Stealing $1,200 Worth Of Items From Lowe's

A man and woman from the region are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store.

Hugo Cabrera, age 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, age 42, of Schodack, were arrested Friday, Sept. 2, on a warrant for felony grand larceny.

State police in Saratoga County were initially called on Tuesday, March 22, with reports of a theft that occurred at the Lowe’s on State Route 146 in Halfmoon a week prior.

Investigators determined that Cabrera stole over $1,200 worth of items from the store with Tuttle’s help, police said.

The pair was issued an appearance ticket to the Halfmoon Town Court and later released.

