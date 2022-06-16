Four Men Busted With Ghost Gun In Troy, Police Say

Four men from the Capital District are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with a so-called ghost gun.

Troy Police initially stopped their car early Wednesday morning, June 15, near Hoosick and 15th streets.

While one officer was speaking with the driver, another officer noticed a handgun, according to police.

That’s when two of the men jumped out of the vehicle and tried fleeing on foot, police said.

Both men were caught after a short foot chase.

Police determined that the loaded weapon was an illegal ghost gun, or one that lacks a serial number and is typically assembled at home using a kit.

Officers arrested all four men on second-and-third-degree charges of criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. They were arraigned at Troy City Court.

Neither the suspects nor any officers were injured, police said

Police identified the suspects, who are all from Troy, as:

Kareef Abraham, age 21

Jolon Griffin, age 19

Dayvone Griffin, age 21

Damani Murray, age 18

