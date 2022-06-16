Four Men Busted With Ghost Gun In Troy, Police Say

Four men from the Capital District are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with a so-called ghost gun.
Troy Police initially stopped their car early Wednesday morning, June 15, near Hoosick and 15th streets.
While one officer was speaking with the driver, another officer noticed a handgun, according to police.
That’s when two of the men jumped out of the vehicle and tried fleeing on foot, police said.
Both men were caught after a short foot chase.
Police determined that the loaded weapon was an illegal ghost gun, or one that lacks a serial number and is typically assembled at home using a kit.
Officers arrested all four men on second-and-third-degree charges of criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. They were arraigned at Troy City Court.
Neither the suspects nor any officers were injured, police said
Police identified the suspects, who are all from Troy, as:
- Kareef Abraham, age 21
- Jolon Griffin, age 19
- Dayvone Griffin, age 21
- Damani Murray, age 18
