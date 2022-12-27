Don't Fall For It: Police In Rensselaer County Warn Of Scammers Posing As Utility Companies

Be wary of phone calls from utility companies in the region claiming that you owe money.

That’s the warning from the North Greenbush Police Department in Rensselaer County, which has seen an uptick in phone calls claiming to be from cable, phone, and other utility companies claiming that a bill has not been paid or is late, police said.

The caller then threatens to disconnect service unless the customer pays over the phone using a credit card. Victims are asked to verify their account and bank information, along with other sensitive data.

With that information in hand, scammers are free to make unauthorized purchases online.

In one case, the victim’s Spectrum phone system was hacked, with calls being forwarded to another number and key punches monitored, according to police. The scammers were then able to glean the victim’s credit card number when she called her bank to activate a new card.

“We urge everyone to be cautious when providing personal account information and it is strongly suggested that any calls from utility companies be terminated before any information is given,” North Greenbush Police said in a statement.

“Contact that utility at the phone number shown on your monthly statement to inquire about any issues.”

The department said it was working with financial institutions and utility companies to investigate the incidents.

