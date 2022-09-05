Children's Hospital Donations Among $1M Stolen By Albany Club Member

Among the nearly $1 million that was allegedly stolen by an Albany club member were donations to a children’s hospital, Albany Police said.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Kenneth Frodyma, of Feura Bush in New Scotland, Thursday, May 5.

Investigators said between September 2019 and December 2021, he stole more than $900,000 from the Polish American Citizen’s Club, located on Commerce Avenue in Albany.

Some of the money had specifically been allocated for the club’s annual donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, police said.

Frodyma served as the club’s financial secretary and made multiple withdrawals from four separate bank accounts belonging to the club, according to police.

The stolen money instead went toward his personal expenses, police said.

Frodyma was charged with one count of grand larceny and was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

He was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting further court proceedings.

