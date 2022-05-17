Albany Man Accused Of Stealing Lawmaker's Car From Capitol

A local man is accused of stealing a state lawmaker’s car from a Capitol parking garage in Albany.

New York State Police arrested Alex Slagle, age 25, of Albany, on several charges Monday, May 16.

It came exactly a week after police said a vehicle was stolen from the underground parking garage at the Empire State Plaza just before 10 p.m., Monday, May 9.

Roughly five hours later, the stolen car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany, police said.

The impact left the vehicle totaled.

According to New York State Police, the 2009 BMW had been parked unlocked with the keys still inside.

The vehicle belongs to Republican Assemblyman Andy Goodell, News10 ABC reports.

After stealing the car, Slagle made a quick stop near the garage’s exit to load up the vehicle with some tools that were stolen from a nearby storage area, police said.

State Police said they were able to nab Slagle thanks to an anonymous tip. He surrendered to police and was arraigned in Albany City Court.

A judge released him on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court Thursday, May 26.

Slagle faces the following charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony

Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony

Fourth degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor

