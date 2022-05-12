Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Massive Fire Burning At Apartment Complex On Starbuck Island
Police & Fire

Man Wanted After Car Stolen From Empire State Plaza Crashes

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft at the Empire State Plaza Monday, May 9.
The suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft at the Empire State Plaza Monday, May 9. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jer21999, New York State Police

A man is wanted in the Capital District after a car was stolen from the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

The vehicle was taken just before 10 p.m. Monday, May 9, from the underground parking garage, according to New York State Police.

Roughly five hours later, the stolen car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany, police said.

The impact left the vehicle totaled.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and so far he has not been found, police said.

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a yellow reflective vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 518-474-5330. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.