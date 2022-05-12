Man Wanted After Car Stolen From Empire State Plaza Crashes

A man is wanted in the Capital District after a car was stolen from the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

The vehicle was taken just before 10 p.m. Monday, May 9, from the underground parking garage, according to New York State Police.

Roughly five hours later, the stolen car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany, police said.

The impact left the vehicle totaled.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and so far he has not been found, police said.

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a yellow reflective vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 518-474-5330.

