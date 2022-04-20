Contact Us
Police & Fire

16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing In Schenectady

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing attack in Schenectady’s Central Park.
A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing attack in Schenectady’s Central Park.

The teen was arrested Wednesday, April 13, nearly a month after a 30-year-old Selkirk man was found sitting on a park bench suffering from multiple stab wounds, Schenectady police said.

The victim was attacked at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 near the Rose Garden. He was treated by medics and taken to Albany Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The teen suspect is facing several charges, including attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Following arraignment, he was taken to a detention facility to await a future court date.

