The incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood, just yards from the College of Saint Rose campus.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said an officer was “ambushed” near the intersection of North Main and Western avenues after catching up to a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop for speeding.

As the officer approached the parked car, now unoccupied, the suspect appeared from behind it and shot the officer. He fired back, hitting the suspect.

Both were taken to local hospitals, where the suspect was pronounced dead. The officer remains hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan called the shooting “an act of depraved gun violence.”

“My thoughts are with the officer as he is being treated by the medical professionals at Albany Medical Center Hospital as well as his family and the entire Albany Police Department,” she said on Facebook.

“No one – especially not a public servant literally doing their job – should be forced to bear the trauma of an incident like this. In the coming hours and days we will do everything possible to ensure this officer’s speedy recovery and help those around him.”

No information about the suspect, including their age, sex, or hometown, had been released as of Wednesday morning.

