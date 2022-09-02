'Kindhearted' Marine, Paramedic From Guilderland Dies At Age 30

Colleagues and loved ones are mourning the loss of a man from the region with a history of serving his country and his community.

Albany County resident Andrew Durand, of Guilderland, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the age of 30, according to his obituary.

“Unfortunately approaching the one year anniversary of his father’s passing, Andy suffered a relapse and was airlifted from a local hospital to Albany Medical Center where he eventually passed,” reads a GoFundMe established to help his family with medical expenses.

Born in Russia on Dec. 29, 1991, Durand graduated from Guilderland High School and later attended Hudson Valley Community College, where he obtained a paramedic degree, his obituary said.

He went on to serve as a firefighter in the US Marine Corps with tours of duty in Kuwait and Iraq.

A “natural caregiver,” Durand was working as a paramedic with Mohawk Ambulance in Schenectady at the time of death, his memorial said.

“This has been a devastating loss, not only for his friends and family but for the entire community that he served,” Mohawk Ambulance said in a post on Facebook.

“Andy radiated warmth, compassion, and the positive mark he left on others will never be forgotten.”

Matthew Kearsing, who established the GoFundMe campaign, described Durand as a skilled, compassionate, and competent provider.

“But more importantly, we remember him as a kindhearted, goofy, and thoughtful friend,” Kearsing wrote. “Walking into a station where Andy was on shift was filled with energy, laughter and charisma, even on the worst days.

“Andy helped so many people through their hardest days, and did so with a rare warmth and authenticity.”

The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $13,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Friday, Sept. 2. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, located on Central Avenue in Colonie.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 12:45 p.m. at Saratoga National VA Cemetery, located on Duell Road in Schuylerville.

Relatives said in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Durand’s name can be made to the US Marine Corps Honor Guard or Nativity of the Mother of God in Albany.

