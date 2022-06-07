'You Have To Believe It Can Happen': Troy Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A Capital District man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Rensselaer County resident Edward Sherman, of Troy, won the prize from the lottery's X Series: 25X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 7.

“You have to believe it can happen,” he told the lottery after claiming his prize.

Sherman chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The 25X ticket was purchased at the Price Chopper that is located at 716 Hoosick Road in Troy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.