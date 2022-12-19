Woman Dies In Early Morning House Fire In Wynantskill

A woman has died following an early morning house fire in the region.

Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports of a Wynantskill home on fire on Bellemead Street, according to the Wynantskill Fire Department.

By the time firefighters arrived, two adults had escaped the home without injury after being woken up by smoke detectors, officials said. They then informed crews that an 82-year-old woman was still inside the house.

Firefighters entered the home and located the woman within minutes, but were unable to save her, according to officials.

The woman’s identity was not made public pending proper notification of family.

Fire officials said the family’s two dogs escaped the incident unharmed.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including crews from the Wynantskill, Defreestville, Poestenkill, Mountain View, and East Greenbush fire departments.

“No matter what time of year it happens, this is an absolute tragedy but it’s obviously more so just before the holidays,” said Wynantskill Fire Chief David Keevern.

“The fire crews did an absolutely remarkable job despite the fire being fairly advanced by the time they got there. We can’t thank them enough for everything they did.

“Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time.”

Keevern said the incident highlights the importance of having working smoke detectors throughout the house.

“If the other residents hadn’t been woken up by the smoke alarms, this may have been even more tragic” he said.

North Greenbush Police and the Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire Investigation are working to determine what caused the fire.

