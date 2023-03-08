Watch: Woman Abandons Cat Next To Trash Cans In Albany

Police are asking for help identifying a woman seen on surveillance video abandoning a cat next to garbage cans in the region.

The incident, which was reported by Albany Police on Tuesday, March 7, happened on Friday, Jan. 27, on Sherman Street near Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators said the woman placed a female cat into a duffel bag style carrier and then left the animal next to garbage cans on the street.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

An Albany resident eventually spotted the cat and contacted Albany Animal Control. The animal was turned over to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and was determined to be in good health, police said. It has since been adopted.

The New York State Humane Association (NYSHA) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Surveillance footage shows that the suspect is a Black woman who was wearing a blue jacket and dark pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Animal Control at 518-462-7107. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

