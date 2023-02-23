Contact Us
Update: Suspect Nabbed In Random Stabbing Attack Near Capitol

Michael Mashburn
Jacob Hooper, age 41, is facing charges for what police described as a random stabbing attack that left another man injured on Madison Avenue in Albany on Monday, Feb. 20.
A suspect is behind bars days after a random stabbing attack near the state Capitol building that left a person injured, authorities said.

Jacob Hooper, age 41, of Albany, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22 for second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to an update from State Police.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 in Albany, south of the Empire State Plaza. Troopers said the victim was on Madison Avenue near Eagle Street when Hooper, who was unknown to the victim, stabbed their arm in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the attack.

Troopers said the victim then walked to the agency’s capital facility, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following his arraignment in Albany City Court, Hooper was ordered held at the Albany County jail without bail. 

