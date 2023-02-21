Seen Him? Suspect In Random Stabbing Attack In Albany Sought By Police

A victim is recovering after a random daytime stabbing attack in the region, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 in Albany, south of the Empire State Plaza, according to State Police.

Troopers said the victim was on Madison Avenue near Eagle Street when an unknown man stabbed their arm in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the scene. Nobody else was injured.

The victim walked to the agency’s capital facility, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers described the suspect as a Black man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall with short hair. He was wearing a distinct white jacket with the word “Paris” written on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-474-5330 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

