Student Hospitalized After School Bus Overturns On Icy Road In Pittstown

One student was hospitalized after a school bus overturned on an icy road in the region Friday morning, Jan. 20.

Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called at around 7:15 a.m. with reports that a bus had slid off the roadway and rolled onto its side in Pittstown, near County Route 111 and Baum Road, according to Pittstown Fire and Rescue.

The bus was carrying nine students from the Hoosic Valley Central School District at the time, the district confirmed in a statement.

All students and the driver were checked out by medics, and one student was taken to a hospital out of precaution.

The remaining students were released to their families or returned to school.

Photos shared by Pittsfield Fire and Rescue show the bus lying on its right side in a ditch with the rear emergency exit door ajar. A tow truck eventually arrived and cleared the damaged bus from the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no reports of injuries.

“Hoosic Valley CSD personnel are following up with all students and their families to ensure their physical and emotional well-being,” the district said.

“Thank you to all the first responders who selflessly helped out and supported our students.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.