Power Outages Hit Rensselaer County For Third Day This Week

For the third time this week, some homes and businesses in the Capital District have found themselves without electricity.

In Rensselaer County, reports of power outages began popping up on social media at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

Around 4,000 customers lost power in the North Greenbush and Rensselaer areas due to an equipment failure, according to National Grid spokesperson Patrick Stella.

Service was being restored as of 2:20 p.m.

Stella said the piece of equipment that failed is not the same one that failed Tuesday, July 19, at the Greenbush substation.

Among those affected by Wednesday’s outage was Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

The college announced on Twitter that all classes were canceled effective at 1 p.m. and the campus was closing due to intermittent power outages on the main campus in Troy.

The closure affected both in-person classes and online classes, as well as the Kids on Campus program at the Troy campus, officials said.

Kids on Campus programs at TEC-SMART remained open.

The outage came just a day after 12,000 customers in East Greenbush, Schodack, and Troy lost power due to another equipment failure at a nearby substation. That outage lasted roughly 90 minutes.

A fire at that substation cut power to the same customers for several hours on Sunday, July 17.

For the latest updates on outages and expected restoration times, visit the National Grid outage map website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.