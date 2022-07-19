Contact Us
Police Nab Man In Child Luring Case In Scotia

Michael Mashburn
Scotia Police arrested Craig Bemis Saturday, July 16, after he allegedly tried luring a minor into his vehicle as she walked to school.
Scotia Police arrested Craig Bemis Saturday, July 16, after he allegedly tried luring a minor into his vehicle as she walked to school. Photo Credit: Scotia Police Department

Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried luring a young girl into his vehicle near a Capital District school.

In Schenectady County, the Scotia Police Department announced that Craig Bemis was arrested Saturday, July 16, following numerous tips from the community.

It came one day after Scotia Police issued an alert saying that a girl had reported a suspicious man in a pickup truck who had allegedly approached her and offered her a ride as she walked to school.

Scotia Police Chief Daniel Harrigan told Daily Voice the incident happened along Vley Road, but would not specify near which school.

The attempted luring was not an isolated incident, according to police.

Bemis was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of stalking, both misdemeanors. He was later released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a future court date.

“This arrest was a result of hard work by our detectives," Scotia Police said in a statement. “We appreciate all the tips we received from the public and the prompt reporting from our local news agencies.”

