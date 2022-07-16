Contact Us
Police Warn Of Man Attempting To Lure Kids In 'Foul' Smelling Truck In Scotia

Michael Mashburn
Surveillance images released by Scotia Police show the vehicle believed to be involved in attempted child lurings.
Surveillance images released by Scotia Police show the vehicle believed to be involved in attempted child lurings.

Parents in the Capital District are being warned about a man who allegedly attempted to lure kids into his vehicle near a school. 

In Schenectady County, the Scotia Police Department issued an alert saying they were investigating multiple incidents of attempted child luring involving a man driving a white pickup truck.

The latest incident was reported at around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, when a girl told police the man had approached her as she walked toward a school and asked if she wanted a ride.

Police said the girl made it safely to school and later reported the incident to authorities.

Scotia Police Chief Daniel Harrigan told Daily Voice the incident happened along Vley Road, but would not specify near which school. 

The suspect is described as a white, heavy-set man with white hair and a medium length white, bushy beard. He was reportedly wearing a sage green t-shirt at the time.

Police described the vehicle as a white pickup truck with junk in the bed and a foul odor emanating from inside. They posted surveillance images of a vehicle matching the description on the department’s Facebook page.

Thursday’s attempted luring was not an isolated incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scotia Police at 518-374-3110.

