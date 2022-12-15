Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Multiple Sexual Assaults At Hotel In Troy, Report Says

A 38-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and committing multiple sexual assaults at a hotel in the region, WRGB reports.

Rensselaer County resident Travis Anderson, of Rotterdam, is facing a host of charges, including 18 counts of first-degree rape, 19 counts of criminal sexual act, and kidnapping, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested at home Monday, Dec. 12, following a month-long investigation, police said.

Court records obtained by WRGB show that Anderson is accused of kidnapping a woman in the Town of Pittstown in September 2022 before committing multiple rape and criminal sex acts at a Troy hotel on Hoosick Street.

Prosecutors allege that he committed additional sex crimes at a home in Valley Falls between September and October 2022, the outlet reports.

Anderson was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court, where a judge ordered him jailed on $75,000 bail.

