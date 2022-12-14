Kids As Young As 7 Shown In Child Pornography Found In Albany Home, Police Say

A 27-year-old man from the region is behind bars, accused of possessing child pornography.

Albany Police began investigating Calvin Cross on Friday, Dec. 9, after receiving a tip that he had child pornography at his home on Picotte Drive, according to police.

Detectives with the department’s Children and Family Services Unit subsequently discovered multiple images and videos in Cross' home depicting children between the ages of 7 and 12 engaging in sexual activity, police said.

Cross was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on one count of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Albany City Criminal Court on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

