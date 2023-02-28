Jury Convicts Gunman Of Attempted Murder In 2 Shootings In Albany

A 35-year-old man accused of trying to gun down two people during separate robberies in the region could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Demetries Smith, of Albany, was convicted of all charges in a seven-count indictment, including first-degree attempted murder, by an Albany County Supreme Court jury on Monday, Feb. 27.

Prosecutors said Smith was involved in two separate shootings in Albany in October 2021, the first of which occurred on Oct. 6 on North Swan Street near Livingston Avenue. Investigators determined that Smith shot the victim while attempting to rob them.

The second shooting happened a week later on Oct. 13, outside a home on Livingston Avenue near Terminal Street. Prosecutors said Smith, along with a co-defendant, “attempted to cause the death” of a second victim by shooting them. Both victims survived the attack.

A jury convicted him of the following charges:

One count of attempted murder - first degree

Two counts of attempted murder - second degree

One count of attempted robbery - first degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon - second degree

Smith now faces up to 75 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on April 24.

