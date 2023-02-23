'Heavy Heart': Father Of Newborn Twins ID'd As Victim In Deadly Police Car Crash In Troy

Friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a husband and father from the region after the man died in a crash involving a police vehicle.

The Rensselaer County crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Troy near Hoosick and 15th streets, according to Troy Police.

Sabeh Alalkawi, age 30, was identified as the victim killed in a GoFundMe campaign created to help the family with memorial expenses.

“I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to ask for your help in raising funds for my best friend Sabeh Alalkawi's funeral and family,” the campaign's creator, Yaser Khalil, said. “Sabeh was taken from us far too soon.”

Investigators said a Troy Police officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call with lights and sirens on when he collided with a civilian vehicle.

Following the crash, the officer and several witnesses rendered aid to Alalkawi. He was eventually taken to Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Troy Police identified the officer involved in the crash as Justin Byrnes, who has been with the department since 2019. He was not injured in the wreck.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased, with the involved officer, the other first responders at the scene and all those impacted by this loss within the Troy community,” Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said in a statement.

Alalkawi leaves behind a wife and two newborn twins, along with “a family that relied on his support,” reads the GoFundMe.

Khalil remembered Alalkawi as a hard worker and “truly beautiful soul with a heart full of kindness and love for those around him.”

“Unfortunately, Sabeh's unexpected passing has left his family with a significant financial burden, particularly as they prepare for his funeral and adjust to life without his support,” he said.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $19,000 on a goal of $20,000 as of Thursday, Feb. 23. Those who wish to make a donation can do so here.

