Crash Involving Police Officer Leaves 1 Dead In Troy

A man is dead following a car crash involving a police vehicle in the region.

The Rensselaer County crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Troy near Hoosick and 15th streets, according to Troy Police.

Investigators said a Troy Police officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call with lights and sirens on when he collided with a civilian vehicle.

Following the crash, the officer and several witnesses rendered aid to the 30-year-old driver of the other car. The man was eventually taken to Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators did not immediately release the man’s name at the request of his family.

Troy Police identified the officer involved in the crash as Justin Byrnes, who has been with the department since 2019. He was not injured in the wreck.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased, with the involved officer, the other first responders at the scene and all those impacted by this loss within the Troy community,” Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said in a statement.

Several agencies are investigating the crash, including the New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations and the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. A final report is expected to take several weeks, according to police.

Hoosick Street was closed in both directions between Burdett Avenue and 13th Street for several hours, as was 15th Street between Hutton street and Sausse Avenue.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

