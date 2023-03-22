Gunman Who Killed 16-Year-Old Brother In Troy Sentenced To Prison

A man from the region who shot his 16-year-old brother to death will spend decades in prison.

Jatae Gourrier-Lewis, age 22, of Troy, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday, March 21. It followed his guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter in the death of his brother, Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis.

According to prosecutors, he admitted to shooting the teen in the head during an argument over guns in Troy on Feb. 9, 2022.

“Jatae Gourrier-Lewis has been held accountable in the death of his 16 year old brother,” Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said in a statement. “This is a tragic case for the family and for the community.”

In addition to his prison time, Gourrier-Lewis was ordered to complete five years of post-release supervision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.