Altamont Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Young Child

A Capital Region man is facing prison time after being convicted of sexually abusing a young child.

Albany County resident Thomas Bessette, age 40, of Altamont, was found guilty by a jury Thursday, Sept. 29, on one count of sexual conduct with a child.

Prosecutors said between January 2020 and March 2021, Bessette engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 in the Town of Guilderland.

He now faces up to seven years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29.

