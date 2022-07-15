Contact Us
News

Alert Issued For Missing Teen From Hoosick Falls

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Sky Stevens, age 15, of Hoosick Falls, was last seen Sunday, July 10. Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children/Photo by Daniel Case on Wikimedia Commons

Authorities have issued an alert for a 15-year-old girl reported missing out of the Capital District.

Rensselaer County resident Sky Stevens, of Hoosick Falls, was last seen Sunday, July 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Stevens is believed to be with an adult male and traveling in a blue 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee with temporary Vermont license plates W114654, the organization said.

The vehicle may have a sticker on its rear that reads, “Victory Auto Rutland Vermont.”

Officials believe the pair may be in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Stevens is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

