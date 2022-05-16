Albany Pizzeria Cited For 'Right Amount Of Sauce, Cheese'

Pizza buffs won’t want to miss this Capital District pizzeria.

Cusato’s Pizzeria & Deli in Albany offers up “the right amount of sauce and cheese,” according to one Yelp reviewer.

“The pizza was very good, seasoned well and was still hot when it came. The sausage topping was great and was really fresh. The crust was fluffy chewy, even the ends of the crust got eaten too!” Darrell W., of Missouri, wrote on Yelp.

Cusato's has been slinging pies since 2007, with locations in Albany, Schenectady, Clifton Park, and Ballston Spa.

“We pride ourselves on offering the freshest ingredients, the finest recipes, and the greatest food,” said owner Roger Z. on Yelp.

A look at the online menu reveals a respectable array of subs and specialty pizzas, like the white tomato broccoli ricotta and the chicken, bacon, ranch pizza.

And for dessert, how about the New York cheesecake or tiramisu cake.

Online reviewers seem pleased with both the food and service.

“Nice Italian dishes and dinners at reasonable prices; and the pizza is decent too. Have had really good experiences here over the years,” Paul W., of Voorheesville, wrote on Yelp.

“I've ordered a few times and it's always so fresh and the people in there are so pleasant and nice. My daughters love their wings and the pizza is delicious also,” Raya V., of Albany, wrote on Yelp.

Cusato's Pizzeria & Deli is located at:

605A New Scotland Ave. #1 in Albany

1700 Altamont Ave. in Schenectady

1603 US 9 in Clifton Park

2100 Doubletree Ave. #21 in Ballston Spa

Find out more on its website.

