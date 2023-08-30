Jury Convicts 23-Year-Old For Murder Of Former Football Standout Inside Pittstown Home

Kyle Hutchinson, age 23, of Schenectady, was found guilty of second-degree murder and related charges in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the killing of 19-year-old Nathanial Miller.

Miller was found shot to death inside his Rensselaer County home in Pittstown on June 9, 2021, according to State Police.

Hutchinson and two other men, Carlo Lewis and Devin Van Patten, both of Schenectady, were arrested in connection with his murder two months later.

Investigators said all three men knew Miller and targeted him as part of a drug-related home invasion.

“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation with shots fired that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Miller,” trooper Christopher West said at a press conference announcing the men’s arrest.

In court Wednesday, jurors found Hutchinson guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

He now faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Van Patten already pleaded guilty to his role and is expected to receive 20 years in state prison. Lewis will be tried at a later date.

Miller graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School, where he excelled in football and was a Section II all-star, according to his obituary.

